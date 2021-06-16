Coronavirus news- live: India allows walk-in for vaccinations to all adults to boost inoculation

A sanitation worker sprays disinfectant on the marble bench at the premises of Taj Mahal mausoleum on the eve of its reopening to public after two months due to the lockdown (AFP via Getty Images)

The Indian government has removed the mandatory requirement to pre-book vaccinations through online registration, allowing walk-in registrations at all centres to speed up the inoculation drive in the country.

The health ministry also confirmed that clinical trials for the Novavax vaccine are at an advanced stage in India, saying the early results for efficacy are promising. The vaccine will be produced locally by the Serum Institute of India.

As infections are receding in India, the country’s iconic Taj Mahal monument and others will be thrown open to visitors from Wednesday. All monuments operated by the Archaeological Society of India (ASI) will now be opened to revive tourism across several states.

Meanwhile, California has begun what is being described as the "Grand Reopening". The state has removed rules on social distancing and limits on capacity at restaurants, bars, supermarkets, gyms and stadiums. Disneyland was also opened up for out-of-state tourists.

And the British government has reduced the gap between two doses of Covid vaccines from 12 weeks to 8 weeks for people over 40 amid ongoing fears over the Delta variant.