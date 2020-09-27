Coronavirus news — live: Government rushes to fix Covid-19 app glitch as pub curfew send crowds onto streets

People queue for a convenience store in Soho, London after pubs and restaurants were subject to a 10pm curfew (PA)

Everyone who receives a positive coronavirus test in England can now input their results into the NHS Covid-19 App, the UK health ministry has said, after an issue preventing some users from logging their positive results has been fixed.

The contact tracing app faced an issue meaning tens of thousands of positive and negative results could not be logged after it launched on Thursday.

Meanwhile, videos on social media showed more crowded streets on Saturday night as pubs follow the new 10pm curfew.