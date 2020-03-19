Coronavirus news - live: Government questioned on protection for NHS staff and help for renters, after Boris Johnson says 'tide can be turned' in three months

Getty Images

Matt Hancock, the health secretary, was questioned on Thursday night on the government’s plans to protect NHS staff and help renters during the coronavirus outbreak, after Boris Johnson said the UK could “turn the tide” against the pandemic within the next 12 weeks if scientific advice is followed by the public.

Speaking from his daily press conference on Thursday, Mr Johnson urged the population to continue social distancing and stay at home if ill or if somebody in their household is ill. “I know it’s tough, I know it’s difficult... but please, please follow the advice,” he said.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Elsewhere, Italy has overtaken China as the country with the most coronavirus-related deaths, registering 3,405 dead. This comes as the number of people infected worldwide surpassed the 200,000 mark, according to figures released by the Johns Hopkins University.

Follow the latest updates

Please allow a moment for the blog to load



