Coronavirus news – live: Lockdown-busting crowds pack beaches and parks as test and trace fails to reach 30% of cases
The government is due to publish the latest data from its coronavirus test and trace service as Boris Johnson continues to defend the programme from criticism.
The Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) is expected to release figures for England on Thursday for the NHS Test and Trace service between June 11 and 17, its third week of operation.
Globally, more than 9.4 million cases of Covid-19 have been reported, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. This comes as the World Health Organisation warned that the pandemic has yet to peak in much of the Americas.
Read the latest below: