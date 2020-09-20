Coronavirus news - live: £10,000 fines for breaking self-isolation as lockdown more likely due to testing chaos, Labour says

Ministers are considering extra measures to try and halt the spread of Covid-19 (PA)

People who refuse to self-isolate will face fines of up to £10,000 under the government’s new “carrot and stick” plan to try and slow the spread of coronavirus.

Workers on low wages will also receive £500 to stay at home amid fears that the UK is losing control of the virus and ministers consider whether to impose extra nationwide restrictions.

It came as health secretary Matt Hancock warned the UK was at a “tipping point” and may have to enter a second lockdown if the public did not follow the rules.

Meanwhile England’s chief nurse has set out plans to spend up to £180m to boost NHS nurse numbers ahead of the winter and a second wave of Covid-19.