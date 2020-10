PM admits he doesn't know how many contacts untraced because of missing tests (Victoria Jones/PA)

A three-tier lockdown could see tougher restrictions imposed in England if lower level measures fail to bring coronavirus cases under control, according to reports.

A leaked document - seen by The Guardian - revealed the most severe measures under the traffic light-style scheme would involve the closure of all hospitality businesses, including bars, and the banning of all social contact between households.