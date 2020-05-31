Coronavirus news – live: Dominic Cummings has damaged public trust, scientists tell Boris Johnson as ministers urged to rethink plan to reopen schools

AFP via Getty Images

Twenty-six leading UK scientists and public health experts have warned Boris Johnson that the Dominic Cummings scandal has “badly damaged” public trust in the government, which they said was essential to reduce the risk of a second wave of coronavirus.

It came as deputy chief medical officer Professor Jonathan Van-Tam warned the country faces a "very dangerous moment" as it eases lockdown restrictions, amid concerns that the promised "world-beating" test and trace system is encountering technical difficulties.

As it emerged that Public Health England had capacity only to trace the contacts of five patients a week when contact-tracing was first abandoned in March, ministers have also been urged to "draw back" on their plans to reopen schools on Monday.

