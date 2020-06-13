Coronavirus news – live: Covid ‘support bubbles’ begin in England and NI, as Brazil death toll surpasses UK’s
Adults living alone and single parents living with children can form “support bubbles” with one other household in England and Northern Ireland from Saturday – ending weeks of isolation under the lockdown.
It comes as Brazil’s death toll from Covid-19 topped the UK’s with 41,828 recorded fatalities after reporting 909 more deaths on Friday, taking according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
Many anti-racism protests have gone ahead across Australia today despite warnings over fears of a second wave of Covid-19 after a man in his 30s who attended a rally in Melbourne last Saturday tested positive for the disease.
