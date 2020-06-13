Coronavirus news – live: Covid ‘support bubbles’ begin in England and NI, as Brazil death toll surpasses UK’s

Ivorian Yao, who arrived in France in 2017, arranges food and products he just received from a charity distribution centre in Mulhouse, eastern France, 11 June 2020: AFP via Getty Images

Adults living alone and single parents living with children can form “support bubbles” with one other household in England and Northern Ireland from Saturday – ending weeks of isolation under the lockdown.

It comes as Brazil’s death toll from Covid-19 topped the UK’s with 41,828 recorded fatalities after reporting 909 more deaths on Friday, taking according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Many anti-racism protests have gone ahead across Australia today despite warnings over fears of a second wave of Covid-19 after a man in his 30s who attended a rally in Melbourne last Saturday tested positive for the disease.