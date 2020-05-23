Coronavirus news – live: China reports zero new cases for first time as drug touted by Trump to treat Covid-19 linked to higher death risk
China, where the coronavirus outbreak began in the city of Wuhan last year, has reported no new Covid-19 cases for the first time.
The number of global cases now stands at 5.2 million, while deaths have reached 338,000.
A large study into anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine, which president Donald Trump says he has been taking and has urged others to use, has suggested it is linked to an increased risk of death in hospitalised Covid-19 patients.
And pressure is growing on prime minister Boris Johnson to sack Dominic Cummings after it emerged he breached the government’s own lockdown rules to travel more than 260 miles from his home in London to his parents' property in County Durham.