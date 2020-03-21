Coronavirus news – live: Hong Kong warns medical system faces paralysis over imported cases, as UK wakes up to shuttered bars and restaurants

PA

Tens of thousands of bars, restaurants, cafes and gyms across the UK have remained closed this morning as the government battles to control the spread of coronavirus – a ban Boris Johnson has promised to “strictly” enforce through licensing rules, if necessary.

This comes as three American states – New York, Illinois and California – entered into lockdown amid a rise in cases across the US. With American hospitals already under pressure, officials are desperate to prevent – or at least limit – a repeat of what has happened in parts of China, Italy and Spain where the outbreak has overwhelmed medical services.

Elsewhere, China and South Korea both reported a rise in imported coronavirus cases on Friday and Saturday respectively as expatriates returned home from the US and Europe, sparking fears of a second wave of infections just as the two countries recover from the initial outbreak. Meanwhile, the World Heath Organisation has told young people they are “not invincible” and are continuing to place themselves at risk of serious illness or death by not practising social distancing.​

