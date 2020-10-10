Coronavirus news: New furlough scheme branded ‘insufficient’ as Boris Johnson to unveil stricter rules on Monday

Northern mayors have rejected chancellor Rishi Sunak’s new furlough scheme for businessses shut down by local coronavirus restrictions, arguing that the financial package is “insufficient” to protect communities across the north of England.

The mayors have urged MPs to call for a debate and vote in the Commons on the package and to push for greater financial support for hospitality workers.

It comes as Boris Johnson is expected to make a statement to MPs on Monday in which he will unveil new restrictions and a three-tier system for local lockdown rules.