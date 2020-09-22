Coronavirus news - live: Boris Johnson says new rules could last 6 months and warns of more 'drastic action'

Boris Johnson has said a raft of new measures for England, which include a 10pm curfew for pubs, bars and restaurants, could remain in place for six months.

The prime minister announced a string of new restrictions in the House of Commons, including a requirement for pub and shop workers and taxi passengers to wear face coverings, a limit of 15 people allowed at wedding ceremonies and receptions, and a ban on indoor sports involving more than six people, such as five-a-side football.

He said the government would be forced to take “more drastic action”, such as drafting in the military to enforce the rules, if people refuse to follow them.