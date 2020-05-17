Coronavirus news – live: Gove contradicts himself moments after ‘guarantee’ teachers will be safe at school, as Obama attacks Trump over virus response

AFP

Michael Gove admitted on Sunday that there was no way of being certain teachers and children will not catch coronavirus if they return to the classroom – just moments after claiming he could “guarantee” schools are safe.

Asked on BBC1’s Andrew Marr Show whether he could “guarantee” that teachers going back to school will be safe, Mr Gove said firmly: “Yes.” But moments later, he said that an element of risk would remain, saying: “There’s always, always, always in any loosening of these restrictions a risk of people catching the coronavirus.”

This comes as former US president Barack Obama criticised the Trump administration’s response to the Covid-19 crisis in a rare public rebuke. “More than anything, this pandemic has fully, finally torn back the curtain on the idea that so many of the folks in charge know what they’re doing,” he said during an online speech on Saturday. “A lot them aren’t even pretending to be in charge.”

