Coronavirus news - live: After black fungus, India reports bone tissue death in Covid patients

A relative lights the funeral pyre of a Covid-19 victim in India’s Gauhati on 2 July, 2021 (AP)

Even as India continues to report cases of black fungus, three cases of avascular necrosis, or death of bone tissue, in Covid-19 patients have been scientifically reported in the city of Mumbai.

Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai, capital of Maharashtra state, treated three patients for necrosis two months after they had received treatment for Covid-19.

Dr Sanjay Agarwala, medical director of Hinduja Hospital, told The Times of India that these patients developed pain in their femur bone.

India’s coronavirus cases have declined in recent weeks with the country reporting 39,796 new infections and 723 deaths in the 24 hours ending Monday morning, But experts have warned that the number of cases and fatalities are still being undercounted in India.

Meanwhile, Australia’s New South Wales has said that the next two days would be “absolutely critical” in deciding whether the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of Covid-19 will need to be extended. The lockdown is scheduled to end on 9 July.

The surge in cases is driven by the Delta variant of Covid-19 which was first detected in India.