Coronavirus ‘menacing the whole of humanity' as cases accelerate in New York

The Secretary General of the UN has warned that the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the globe is “menacing the whole of humanity”.

As the COVID-19 global death toll reached over 21,000, Antonio Guterres issued the stark message – and said that “humanity must fight back” against the disease.

Yellow cabs line an empty 42nd Street in New York as hospitalisations from COVID-19 rose faster than expected. (AP)

#COVID19 is menacing the whole of humanity – and so the whole of humanity must fight back.



Today we are launching a $2 billion global humanitarian response plan to fund the fight against #coronavirus in the world’s most fragile countries.https://t.co/ygvnxjN85D pic.twitter.com/oq1mQoj0Lu — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) March 25, 2020

I have called for an immediate global ceasefire in all corners of the world.



As I told @camanpour, it is time to focus together on the true fight of our lives – the #COVID19 pandemic.



This is what our human family needs, now more than ever. https://t.co/5t1ruZNXXK — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) March 26, 2020

His warning came as figures showed coronavirus cases accelerating in New York – with 30,000 in the state and nearly 300 deaths, according to John Hopkins.

Guterres announced a $2bn (£1.7bn) “humanitarian response plan” to fund the fight against coronavirus in the world’s most fragile countries – and called for an immediate global ceasefire to focus the fight on COVID-19.

Global cases of coronavirus since the outbreak begun. (PA)

Global figures

There has now been nearly 480,000 cases of COVID-19 across the globe, with over 21,000 deaths and 115,000 recoveries.

Wednesday saw Spain overtake China’s death toll, while Italy has seen over 7,500 deaths since the outbreak began – making it the worst-affected country in the world.

The World Health Organization (WHO) warned this week of the rapid spread of the pandemic.

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus explained that in the first 67 days of the outbreak, there were a total of 100,000 cases.

That number then doubled over the next 11 days and tripled in the four days after that.

Figures on Wednesday showed cases surpass 400,000 – just two days after they reached 300,000.

Virtual meeting

Leaders of the world's most powerful economies are set to convene for a virtual meeting to coordinate a response to coronavirus.

The meeting for the Group of 20 nations (G20) will be chaired by Saudi Arabia's King Salman.

The kingdom, which is presiding over the G20 this year, said it organised the extraordinary meeting to advance global efforts to tackle the pandemic and its economic implications as people lose their incomes amid closures, curfews and lockdowns.

The meeting comes amid criticism that the world's wealthiest countries have not taken cohesive action to combat the virus or its economic impact on people around the world.

Jon Makay, of Harlem, wears an octopus hat to fend off coronavirus in New York's Times Square. (AP)

New York ‘hot spot’

New York authorities moved to avert a public health disaster in the city on Wednesday as its emergence as America’s biggest coronavirus hot spot sent warnings to the rest of the country.

WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris warned that New York “does have that potential [to become the centre of the pandemic].”

A makeshift morgue was set up outside Bellevue Hospital in case of a further spike in deaths, and the city’s police were told to patrol nearly empty streets to enforce social distancing.

Refrigerated trailers are seen parked at the site of a makeshift morgue being built in New York. (AP)

People make their way inside a near-empty Grand Central Terminal in New York. (AP)

Public health officials in the state sought beds and medical equipment and issued calls for more doctors and nurses for fear the number of sick will explode the next few weeks, overwhelming hospitals as has happened in Italy and Spain.

New York University offered to let its medical students graduate early so they could join the battle.

Governor Andrew Cuomo attributed the cluster to the city’s role as a gateway to international travellers and the sheer density of its population, with 8.6 million people sharing subways, apartment buildings and offices.

He said: “Our closeness makes us vulnerable. But it’s true that your greatest weakness is also your greatest strength. And our closeness is what makes us who we are. That is what New York is.”

The order to stay at home in New York State did not go into effect until Sunday evening and New York City’s 1.1 million-student school system was not closed until 15 March – well after other districts had shut down.

Donald Trump has remained optimistic about the repercussions of the pandemic, saying: “I don’t think it’s going to end up being such a rough patch.”

He said he anticipated the economy soaring “like a rocket ship” when the crisis was over, yet he implored Congress late in the day to move on critical aid without further delay.

