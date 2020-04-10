Coronavirus: Neighbour reports ‘selfish’ commuting NHS worker for 'non-essential car trips'

Sam Halms, who works at the Norfolk & Suffolk Mental Health Foundation Trust, defended herself on social media after she was mistakenly named ‘part of the problem’. (Facebook/Sam Halms)

An NHS worker was left shocked after a neighbour left a “nasty” note on her car calling her “selfish” for driving to work every day - unaware she is a frontline keyworker.

Sam Halms, who works at the Norfolk & Suffolk Mental Health Foundation Trust, defended herself on social media after she was mistakenly named ‘part of the problem’ by the anonymous letter writer.

The person claimed to have “reported” Halms after seeing her leave the house while not in uniform - and accused the health worker of “clearly unessential travel”.

The note read: “To the selfish person, I have been watching you travel every day in your car. You are not in uniform, so this is clearly unessential travel! You are part of the problem!

The NHS worker was branded 'selfish' by an anonymous neighbour. (Facebook/Sam Halms)

"Stay at home and protect our country and NHS. You have been reported."

But the NHS worker hit back on social media with a status addressed to the unknown neighbour.

She wrote: "I work for the NHS! I go to work every day supporting our country and have done for many years, while you are clearly spending your days watching me, probably claiming that your employed as a ‘full time mummy’.

The health worker took to social media to vent her frustration after bring accused of 'non essential' travel. (Facebook/Sam Halms)

"Why didn’t you just approach me and ask me what I was doing, maybe then you would understand why I am getting up every day to work for the NHS?"

She continued: "Why on earth would I wear my uniform to and from work at this current time. Equally not all NHS staff have to wear uniform — food for thought.

"If this has reached you, hopefully now you feel like a complete fool and that you should think twice before sticking your nose into other people’s business."

Her post has since gained over 7,500 likes and 13,000 shares.

