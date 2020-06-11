Coronavirus nearly ended homelessness in the UK. Why can't we end it for good?

Photograph: Nick Ansell/PA

On a dismal late morning at the end of January, I took the train up to Manchester from London to meet Hendrix Lancaster, one of the founding members of the homelessness charity Coffee4Craig. The charity’s work has its roots in a personal tragedy. In September 2013, Hendrix’s brother-in-law Craig White died of a heroin overdose in Cardiff, where he had been living on the streets after a relationship had broken down. He was just 37.

My thoughts recently turned to Coffee4Craig when, days before the UK officially went into lockdown, the government pledged £3.2m to local authorities to house people who were either sleeping on the streets or thought to be at high risk of sleeping rough during the pandemic. For the clients of Coffee4Craig, the news of the “Everyone In” scheme would have been a relief in a city where the official number of rough sleepers has jumped from seven to 123 over the past decade. In a stroke the government had taken that number down to zero.

After years of prevarication and official apathy towards homelessness, the move, as Crisis put it, was “extraordinary”. The communities secretary, Robert Jenrick, sounded a triumphant note when he claimed that more than 90% of the country’s rough sleepers had been housed in accommodation during the coronavirus crisis, even if critics have since highlighted the government’s lack of transparency over the figures. Indeed, the Office for Statistics Regulation has noted the government’s refusal to publish the numbers behind ministers’ claims.

For many formerly homeless people, the sudden transition from instability to comfortable shelter in hotels and hostels after weeks, months or even years on the street must have felt surreal. One woman told the BBC that “it was like something out of a storybook”. For some, the scheme also offered access to services that set up shop in the same hotels, such as help with benefits applications and medical prescriptions. These are the sort of things that can be almost impossible to coordinate when trying to navigate life on the streets. The extraordinary circumstances of the pandemic had led to decisive action on homelessness that would have been almost impossible to envisage just weeks earlier. But obvious questions remained, not least how long this was all really going to last.

An answer finally arrived on 4 June, when the BBC, following an earlier exclusive by the Manchester Evening News, reported that contracts between local councils and hotels were due to end at the beginning of July when central government funding to support the scheme formally ran dry. Officially, the government has admitted to no such thing, instead pointing to the £3.2bn of funding already given to local authorities to deal with further fallout from the pandemic. But that money was never specifically earmarked for alleviating homelessness and, with many councils still reeling from the effects of austerity and swingeing cuts, it’s uncertain how much of this pot will be spent on helping homeless people.

And at the same time that the government has shifted responsibility for helping homeless people back on to local councils, it hasn’t explained what has changed that would mean rough sleepers are no longer at risk from the virus. Coronavirus is still out there, and there’s no sign of a vaccine coming soon. With one study finding the R rate is now above 1 in north-west England, there seems even less justification infor ending the scheme in these places. Why are some of the most vulnerable citizens about to be deposited back on to the streets during a pandemic, to fend for themselves as best they can?

According to Crisis, it would cost around £282m to permanently rehouse and support people housed in the current emergency hotels and hostels for the next 12 months. The numbers sound daunting until you remember just how much has been magicked into existence for other more politically expedient concerns over the past three months, from the furlough scheme to the £20bn in tax cuts for small and medium-sized businesses.

Although the government has announced a new rough sleeping taskforce, it has not said whether funding will be provided for this beyond the £3.2bn given to local authorities to cope with the fallout of the pandemic and the £3.2m rough sleeping emergency fund. Indeed, there is precious little evidence to suggest successive governments have cared or devoted much thought to the lives of rough sleepers. As potential carriers of disease, they have started to matter to those in power in a way they never did before.

After all, the pandemic didn’t cause homelessness or the national housing crisis that has been fuelled by soaring rental and housing prices and a chronic lack of affordable new homes. Research published by Shelter in 2018 estimated that on any given night, between 4,000 and 5,000 people bed down on the UK’s streets. These are the most visible of the country’s 280,000 people living with homelessness. Then there are the thousands trying to navigate the world while “sofa surfing” (itself made exponentially more difficult by lockdown) or living in already precarious temporary accommodation. The reality is of a world where the government’s own official data on rough sleeping is thought to be so misleading that it shows numbers five times lower than the figures collated by local councils.

Homelessness shouldn’t be thought of as an unfortunate inevitability of British life, like rain or social embarrassment. It took a deadly pandemic to provide even temporary shelter to the thousands of people living on the streets, a level of serious state support that might already have ended up proving an aberration, rather than paving the way for a new approach. It has been projected that the economic effects of coronavirus could throw another half a million people into homelessness.

Clearly the legion of temporarily empty hotels and hostels are not a viable long-term solution. There must be better, more permanent housing options and a vision beyond immediate disaster management: a new approach, rather than a retreat into the status quo ante. There is something profoundly cruel about offering temporary safety, only to wrench it back at the moment it becomes remotely expedient to do so.

• Francisco Garcia is a London-based writer and journalist







