Coronavirus: More than a quarter of deaths among care home residents linked to COVID-19
More than a quarter of deaths among care home residents in England and Wales were linked to coronavirus in March and April, according to figures from the Office for National Statistics.
There were 45,899 deaths of care home residents during this period, of which 12,526 (27%) were deaths where COVID-19 was mentioned on the death certificate,
This includes whether the disease was the underlying cause or not.
