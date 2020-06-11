Coronavirus: More job cuts at Heathrow as demand for air travel hits all-time low

Heathrow Airport has announced more job cuts after demand for air travel hit an all-time low in May.

The company says that passenger numbers in May fell by 97% compared to the same month last year, and have failed to recover due to the government's 14-day quarantine rule.

Under the new rules, people arriving into the UK will now have to self-isolate for 14 days to stop the spread of COVID-19. Airlines and travel groups have called the measure "unlawful" and "ineffective".

Heathrow says it launched a voluntary severance scheme - with chief executive John Holland-Kaye warning that efforts to protect frontline roles are "no longer sustainable".

He added: "While we cannot rule out further job reductions, we will continue to explore options to minimise the number of job losses."

Jobs affected by the decision will include security staff, baggage trolley operatives as well as engineering and maintenance staff.

The company, which has around 7,000 employees, said it had agreed the scheme with unions as it battles to recover from the fall in demand due to the coronavirus crisis.

The airport group has already cut more than 30% of managerial roles.

Airlines have grounded the majority of their aircraft, with British Airways and Virgin Atlantic announcing job cuts themselves.

Year-on-year demand across the first five months of 2020 is now down 44%.

Heathrow said in a statement that the "grim picture is set to continue" as the 14-day quarantine policy came into force this week.

Mr Holland-Kaye has called on the government to bring in air bridges between the UK and countries with infection rates to kick start the aviation industry.

It has previously introduced thermal imaging cameras mounted on tripods that will automatically scan everyone who touches down at the terminal, aiming to spot those who have signs of a fever - one of the common symptoms of COVID-19.