Coronavirus: More than 500 die in New York overnight with 100,000 reported cases

New York state has the biggest single-day increase of death toll with 592 people dying from the coronavirus yesterday, the governor said.

Governor Andrew Cuomo started his daily press briefing on Friday with the grim news about the death toll increasing in the state.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The state's death toll rose to 2,935 people dying from the novel virus after posting its largest single-day increase.

"Highest single increase in the number of deaths since we started," Mr Cuomo said.

Coronavirus cases topped 100,000 in the state with 102,863 people testing positive, 57,159 of whom reside in New York City.

Officials are closely monitoring the rise in Covid-19 cases across the state to determine the areas of need. Long Island is a new area of concern given the increase of infections, the governor added.

More than 14,000 people are currently hospitalised from the virus.





More follows…



