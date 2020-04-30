Coronavirus: Minister admits government may miss its own target of 100,000 daily tests

A senior Tory minister has admitted that the government is likely to miss its own target for 100,000 daily tests for coronavirus by the end of April.

Robert Buckland, the justice secretary, said the government "probably won't" hit the ambitious goal set by Matt Hancock in time, as ministers scramble to manage expectations.

He told Sky News: "We'll have the results I think tomorrow.

"Even if we don't hit it, and it's probable that we won't, we will in the next few days hit that target.

"We're up to 52,000 people being tested, the capacity is rising, I think it was right to set an ambitious target.

"And you know, sometimes even if you don't hit the target on the due date the direction of travel is the most important thing.

"I believe we're going to get there and then move beyond it, because we need more."

