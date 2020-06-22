Coronavirus: Millions 'shielding' in England will be able to meet up to six people from 6 July

Millions of people "shielding" during the coronavirus outbreak will soon be able to meet six others from outside their home.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced the change will apply in England from Monday 6 July for those deemed clinically "extremely vulnerable".

They will no longer have to shield from 1 August - but the government says support from the NHS volunteer scheme and local councils will remain in place.

Similar changes will come into effect in Northern Ireland.

When coronavirus began to take hold of the UK in March, letters were sent to millions of people telling them that, due to their health, they would need to stay inside for at least 12 weeks.

They could not even enjoy the albeit limited exceptions enjoyed by the healthy population - exercise away from home or food shopping, for example.

That changed at the start of June, when the group of around 2.2 million were told they could leave home once a day for exercise - or those who lived alone could meet someone from another household.

But as strict "stay at home" rules were loosened for the rest of the population, charities said people were getting "confused" messaging about how much longer they would have to shield.

Now Mr Hancock has confirmed those who have been largely trapped indoors can meet up to six people from outside their household, while maintaining social distancing, in two weeks' time.

He thanked those shielding and told them "this sacrifice has been for a purpose".

"We knew it was a difficult ask, but these measures have been vital in saving lives," the health secretary explained in a statement.

"With infection rates continuing to fall in our communities, our medical experts have advised that we can now ease some of these measures, while keeping people safe."

The government says people will retain their priority for supermarket delivery slots, and still be able to access help with shopping, medication, phone calls and transport to medical appointments when the shielding programme ends in August.

Those who cannot do their job from home will also be encouraged to go back to work, so long as it is safe for them to do so.

But the Department of Health has cautioned the shielding programme could be rolled out again if there is a second peak of COVID-19.

It says the NHS will maintain its list of clinically extremely vulnerable people and if cases of the virus rise "it may be necessary to advise that more restrictive measures should be taken in order for those at highest risk to keep themselves safe".

But Asthma UK and the British Lung Foundation said while some will welcome the relaxation, for others it will "understandably lead to a lot of anxiety".

Alison Cook, the two charities' director of external affairs, said: "The government has to be clear about the evidence that they are using to calculate risk and share that publicly so people can decide what they are going to do...

"It is vital that before anyone in the extremely clinically vulnerable group goes back to work that employers can clearly demonstrate how they are going to be able to keep people safe, whether that's through socially distancing or providing protective equipment."

And Blood Cancer UK said the tone of the announcement "risks creating the impression that the shielding community no longer needs to worry about the coronavirus".

It cautioned the news could see vulnerable people "forced to choose between their financial security and their health".

In Wales, the devolved government says shielding will continue until 16 August.

In Scotland, people have been told to shield until at least 31 July - with a further update promised closer to the time.