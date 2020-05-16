Coronavirus: Mental health services face 'tsunami' of people needing help

Mental health services face a "tsunami" of cases following the COVID-19 lockdown, a leading psychiatric body has warned.

A survey by the Royal College of Psychiatrists has revealed a 43% increase in urgent and emergency mental health cases since the end of March.

But nearly half of the 1,300 clinicians surveyed had also seen routine appointments cancelled.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Professor Wendy Burn, president of the Royal College of Psychiatrists, said: "We are already seeing the devastating impact of COVID-19 on mental health with more people in crisis, but we are just as worried about the people who need help now but aren't getting it.

"Our fear is that the lockdown is storing up problems."

During lockdown, Gaynor Spence, 43, from Liverpool, has had suicidal thoughts.

"It's a feeling of being alone, completely alone," she told Sky News. "It feels like nobody cares."

Ms Spence has had depression in the past but isolation triggered a new, and horrific, mental health crisis.

"You feel like nobody will understand, and it grows worse because you don't tell anybody.

"That grows into feelings of 'no one's going to miss you', that no one would even know if you were gone, that there's no point in even being here.

"And you think (suicide) would just stop the pain of feeling so down and so alone."

:: Listen to Coronavirus: In This Together on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Spreaker

Ms Spence found help at a local suicide prevention charity, The Martin Gallier Project.

Its founder, Jess Gallier, told Sky News they had seen calls to their helpline go up 300% since lockdown began.

She said: "Mental health services were already in a complete crisis before COVID happened. Services are so stretched and waiting lists are so high.

"So I'm very concerned about what happens during coronavirus, and following coronavirus, when that demand is only going to go up and up and up for a significant period of time."

Story continues

There is particular concern about the impact of post-lockdown economic hardship on people's mental health.

Benjamin Barr, professor of applied public health research at the University of Liverpool, said: "In the 2008 financial crisis we showed that that led to about 1,000 more suicides in England than would have been expected, and it was particularly in those areas that were worst-hit by increased unemployment.

"But those things are not inevitable, and the mental health effects tend to be less severe in those countries which have invested more in supporting people when they are out of work."

Prof Barr said a combination of investment in welfare and mental health services can mitigate against the impact of unemployment on mental health.

And Ms Spence's story shows there is hope for people who are able to access mental health services when they need them most.

She said: "I know at the time you just want to sit there and you don't want to tell anybody how you are feeling.

"But there is help. Don't think you are alone, just reach out.

"And don't feel ashamed even if you are reaching out to a stranger."

:: Anyone feeling emotionally distressed or suicidal can call Samaritans for help on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org in the UK. In the US, call the Samaritans branch in your area or 1 (800) 273-TALK.