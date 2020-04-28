Coronavirus: Matt Hancock repeatedly refuses to accept PPE failures after being confronted by dead doctor's son

PA

Matt Hancock has repeatedly refused to accept “mistakes” have been made in the availability of Personal Protective Equipment, after being confronted by the son of an NHS worker who passed away after contracting coronavirus.

Intisar, the son of consultant Abdul Mabud Chowdhury, who died earlier this month, asked the health secretary live on LBC radio whether he regretted not taking his father’s warnings over vital medical seriously enough.

Mr Hancock replied: “Intisar I’m really sorry about your Dad’s death. I’ve seen the comments you’ve made and what you’ve said in public and I think it’s very brave of you to be speaking out in public.

“We took very, very seriously what your father said and we’ve been working around the clock to ensure that there is enough protective equipment.

“In the case of anyone who works in the NHS who has died from coronavirus - we look into it in each case to find out the reasons where they might have caught it and what lessons to learn,” he added. “Absolutely it’s very important these lessons are learnt. What I can assure you is we took very seriously your father’s concerns that he raised.”

Pressed again by the NHS worker’s son on whether he would openly acknowledge mistakes had been made and issue a public apology, he replied: “I think it is very important we’re constantly learning how to do these things better.”

He added: “I think listening to the voices on the frontline is a very, very important part of how we improve.”

Quizzed on whether mistakes were made on the delivery of vital medical kit by the LBC present Nick Ferrari, Mr Hancock highlighted a “huge amount of people are doing everything they can” since the start of the coronavirus crisis.

“Of course this a very complicated logistical effort but I don’t want to play down the enormous efforts of many thousands of people who are working every hour that there is trying to solve the problem."