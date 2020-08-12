Coronavirus: The Masters to be held behind closed doors in November

The Masters will be held behind closed doors in November due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The tournament, which has been held in April every year since 1945, was postponed to November 9-15 due to the threat of COVID-19.

While the major is still due to take place this year, organisers have said the risks involved in terms of allowing visitors into Augusta are "simply too significant to overcome".

Ticket holders for 2020 will be guaranteed the same tickets for the tournament next year.

Augusta chairman Fred Ridley said in a statement: "Since our initial announcement to postpone the 2020 Masters, we have remained committed to a rescheduled tournament in November while continually examining how best to host a global sporting event amid this pandemic.

"As we have considered the issues facing us, the health and safety of everyone associated with the Masters always has been our first and most important priority.

"Throughout this process, we have consulted with health officials and a variety of subject matter experts. Ultimately, we determined that the potential risks of welcoming patrons and guests to our grounds in November are simply too significant to overcome.

"Even in the current circumstances, staging the Masters without patrons is deeply disappointing. The guests who come to Augusta each spring from around the world are a key component to making the tournament so special.

"Augusta National has the responsibility, however, to understand and accept the challenges associated with this virus and take the necessary precautions to conduct all aspects of the tournament in a safe manner. We look forward to the day when we can welcome all of our patrons back, hopefully in April 2021.

"We appreciate the support and patience of all those we serve – including the Augusta community, our corporate and broadcast partners and our friends in golf – as we continue to plan for this historic event."