Coronavirus: Mastercard staff don't have to return to offices — until 'they feel comfortable'

Payments giant Mastercard (MA) said its 20,000 staff can continue working from home until they "feel comfortable" returning to the office amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Today, a large percentage of our team is working remotely, even as most offices remain open," said a Mastercard spokesperson in a statement.



"At the end of the day, our employees will make the decision on when they feel comfortable returning to an office. They know their personal circumstances and needs."



Mastercard is the latest in a long line of large companies that are relaxing back-to-office policies.

Earlier this month, tech giants Facebook (FB) and Google (GOOG) have told employees they do not have to return to work in the office until 2021.

The moves mean employees can continue working from home for the rest of the year amid worries from staff over safety about returning to the office.

“Facebook has taken the next step in its return to work philosophy. Today, we announced anyone who can do their work remotely can choose to do so through the end of the year,” said a spokesperson for Facebook.

“As you can imagine this is an evolving situation as employees and their families make important decisions about returning to work.”

Facebook confirmed on 20 May that although it will reopen its offices in July, it will be at just 25% capacity, require temperature checks, and will introduce multiple shift patterns.

Twitter also announced this month that employees who can work remotely to do so indefinitely.