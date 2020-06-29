Coronavirus: Stocks rise despite global death toll passing 500,000

A passenger arrives in Valencia from Zurich, which has seen rising cases. Photo: Ivan Terron/Europa Press via Getty Images

European stocks edged higher in early trading on Monday, despite the mounting coronavirus death toll worldwide denting confidence in economic reopening.

Several leading European stock indices initially dropped on the open, following falls in Asia as the number of recorded deaths globally passed 500,000 on Sunday (28 June), according to Reuters analysis.

The number of cases of COVID-19 also edged past 10 million, with alarm over rising new cases in parts of the US, India, Brazil, and Asia.

In Europe, health authorities in Zurich, Switzerland, also announced a 10-day quarantine for almost 300 guests and staff at a nightclub after several people tested positive. In the UK, Leicester in the East Midlands has seen a spike in cases, though nationally infection and death rates are falling.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 (^N225) fell 2.3% overnight, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng (^HSI) index lost 1.2% and China’s Shanghai Composite index (000001.SS) shed 0.6%.

"The increase in US COVID-19 infection rates has dented momentum across markets despite the improvements in the global economy, which continues to beat most data expectations," wrote analysts at JPMorgan in a note.

But the overall death toll worldwide has flattened in recent weeks, and investors remain broadly upbeat about eventual recovery as economies increasingly reopen.

“Death counts are not rising anywhere near the percentages we saw in March and April,” said Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at AxiCorp.

Britain’s FTSE 100 (^FTSE) opened in the red, but was trading 0.1% higher at around 8.30am in London. France’s CAC 40 (^FCHI) also dropped as markets opened but was up 0.2%. Germany’s DAX (^GDAXI) was up 0.7%.

US stock futures were also pointing to a higher open. S&P 500 (ES=F) and Dow Jones (YM=F) futures were trading 0.4% higher and Nasdaq (NQ=F) futures were up 0.1% shortly after 3.30am eastern time.