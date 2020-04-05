Coronavirus: Marianne Faithfull 'stable in hospital' after COVID-19 diagnosis
Marianne Faithfull is being treated for COVID-19 in hospital, her agent has said.
Francois Ravard said the singer songwriter, 73, is in a stable condition and is "responding to treatment" in a London hospital.
Mr Ravard said: "She is stable and responding to treatment, we all wish her well and a full and speedy recovery."
Faithfull's hits include As Tears Go By, which was written by Mick Jagger and Keith Richards.
Her friend Penny Arcade (aka Susana Ventura) wrote on Facebook: "She has withstood and survived so much in her life - including being Marianne Faithfull - that to be taken down by a virus would be such a tragedy."
Faithfull's latest and 21st studio album was Negative Capability in 2018. She has also acted in theatre productions and films including Girl On A Motorcycle.
A number of other celebrities including Idris Elba , Tom Hanks and Linda Lusardi have tested positive for COVID-19 , the illness caused by the coronavirus.
At least 1.2 million people around the world have been infected, with almost 65,000 deaths.