Coronavirus: Marianne Faithfull 'stable in hospital' after COVID-19 diagnosis

Marianne Faithfull is being treated for COVID-19 in hospital, her agent has said.

Francois Ravard said the singer songwriter, 73, is in a stable condition and is "responding to treatment" in a London hospital.

Mr Ravard said: "She is stable and responding to treatment, we all wish her well and a full and speedy recovery."

Faithfull's hits include As Tears Go By, which was written by Mick Jagger and Keith Richards.

Her friend Penny Arcade (aka Susana Ventura) wrote on Facebook: "She has withstood and survived so much in her life - including being Marianne Faithfull - that to be taken down by a virus would be such a tragedy."

Faithfull's latest and 21st studio album was Negative Capability in 2018. She has also acted in theatre productions and films including Girl On A Motorcycle.

A number of other celebrities including Idris Elba , Tom Hanks and Linda Lusardi have tested positive for COVID-19 , the illness caused by the coronavirus.

At least 1.2 million people around the world have been infected, with almost 65,000 deaths.