This interactive map shows how bad coronavirus is getting anywhere in Europe

The World Health Organization (WHO) has released a new interactive map that shows how bad coronavirus is in different areas of Europe.

The map, called the Subnational Explorer for the European Region, shows COVID-19 statistics within different countries, making it easy to spot where the virus is particularly bad at any given time.

On Friday the map showed hotspots of the virus across Spain and France, with clusters clearly obvious around large cities like Paris, Madrid and Barcelona.

The tool could prove helpful amid a constantly-changing situation when it comes to travel between the UK and other European countries, as areas are added and removed to the UK’s quarantine list.

On Thursday, Switzerland, Jamaica and the Czech Republic became the latest countries from where travellers will have to quarantine for 14 days when they return to the UK.

The launch of the map comes as France recorded its highest level of confirmed new cases since lockdown ended, with Thursday’s tally hitting 6,111.

It was the most since a high of 7,578 set on March 30 during lockdown, at the height of the epidemic.

Despite the surge in new infections - which the government says are mainly among young people, who usually show few symptoms - the number of people in hospital fell by 65 to a new post-lockdown low of 4,535 and the number of people in intensive care units fell by 29 to 381.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has also warned that the coronavirus pandemic is likely to worsen in coming months, and has said her government will respond by prioritising the welfare of society as a whole.

