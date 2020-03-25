Coronavirus map: how Covid-19 cases are spreading across the world

default

The coronavirus outbreak began in late 2019.

Over 80,000 cases have been reported in mainland China, but the number of cases outside of the country now exceeds that figure, with more than 425,000 affected in over 150 countries worldwide. There have been in excess of 18,500 deaths so far.

The World Health Organisation has declared it a pandemic.

The trajectory of the disease has been similar in many countries, but Italy has been particularly hard hit with over 6,800 deaths, while Japan and some other east Asian countries have seen a slower spread. However, the fact that some countries test more than others, and with different approaches, means that this chart may under-represent the true spread of the disease for some places.

The chart showing deaths from the disease, counting from the day of the first fatality, also shows similar trajectories across countries. Again, Italy has suffered more than other places.

