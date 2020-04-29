Coronavirus: Man jailed for beating police dog with plank of wood when asked if his journey was essential

A man who attacked police officers and beat a police dog with a plank of wood after being asked if his journey was essential has been jailed.

Nelson Nelson, from Birmingham, struck the canine several times with a plank of wood with nails in it during the "violent rampage" earlier this month.

The 29-year-old also assaulted three officers in the frenzied attack, punching two in the face after he was refused travel at Nottingham railway station.

He was sentenced to four years in prison on Monday after previously admitting offences including two counts of actual bodily harm, assault with intent to resist arrest and assaulting an emergency worker, Nottinghamshire Police said.

The incident took place on 4 April during lockdown when Nelson was stopped by British Transport Police (BTP).

They asked him if his journey was definitely needed and he then became abusive and threatened to "knock them out", according to the force.

He was refused travel and taken out of the station where he assaulted three officers in his bid to escape.

Two of the officers were knocked to the ground in the scuffle, with one becoming unconscious.

Nelson was then chased by the other officer and Nottinghamshire Police officers managed to find him before the attacker charged at an officer and punched him.

He then ran away, jumping over two fences close to Station Street where an officer and police dog Quantum were standing.

Nelson picked up a plank of wood with a nail and charged them, repeatedly striking the dog and cutting its chin.

A flick-knife was recovered during the incident.

It is not the first time Quantum, a four-year-old Belgian malinois-German shepherd cross, has been injured in the line of duty.

Two years ago, he needed stitches after being stabbed.

Nelson, from Birmingham, admitted the assaults at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on 6 April, as well as possessing an offensive weapon, having a knife and causing unnecessary suffering to Quantum.

He was jailed at Nottingham Crown Court on Monday.

Following sentencing, Nottinghamshire Chief Constable Craig Guildford said: "This is a particularly nasty case where officers who are working hard to engage with the public to ensure that 'stay at home' guidance is being followed have been subjected to a vicious and sustained assault.

"The officers acted swiftly, bravely and decisively in assisting their British Transport Police colleagues and I'm convinced PD Quantum prevented further serious injury to them or the public."

Chief Inspector Gareth Davies, from BTP, described the attack as a "truly horrifying incident", adding: "There is never an excuse for this sort of behaviour, but it's all the more shocking to think this violent rampage began after Nelson was simply asked if his journey was essential.

"Thankfully, no one was more seriously injured, and Nelson will now have the next few years to reflect on his actions in prison."