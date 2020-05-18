Coronavirus: Man interviewed over death of railway worker who was spat on at station

Police have interviewed a man in connection with an incident involving a railway worker who died with coronavirus.

Belly Mujinga died after being spat at by a member of the public claiming to have COVID-19 on the concourse of Victoria Station in London.

A British Transport Police spokesman said: "Following a number of inquiries into an incident at London Victoria station on March 21, officers identified a 57-year-old man from London in connection.

"He was interviewed under caution today at a London police station.

"Detectives will continue to collate evidence and investigate the circumstances behind the incident.

"They are not looking to identify anyone further in relation to the incident."

Ms Mujinga, 47, who had an 11-year-old daughter, died in hospital in Barnet, north London, on 5 April - 11 days after the attack.

Ms Mujinga's family expressed their anger at how she was not given any PPE, despite having underlying respiratory problems.

Her husband, Lusamba Gode Katalay, said: "They weren't given masks, or gloves, so they were exposed to everyone. It's her employer, the company and the state who have to look at that."

According to her family, Ms Mujinga and her colleague had asked not to be sent back out and to instead work from inside the ticket office following the incident.

But their request was refused and they were told people were needed to work outside.

Staff at Victoria Station had expressed their shock at Ms Mujinga's death and voiced fears for their own safety.

Gate worker Victor Bangura, 34, said: "I was very shocked. It is the last person I would expect it to happen to.

"She was a nice person, looked healthy, she was a mother. Imagine you see someone now like me and the next time they are dead."