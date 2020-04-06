Coronavirus: Man City manager Pep Guardiola's mother dies after contracting COVID-19

The mother of Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has died in Spain after contracting coronavirus.

The Premier League club said Dolors Sala Carrio passed away aged 82 in Manresa, Barcelona.

"Everyone associated with the club sends their most heartfelt sympathy at this most distressing time to Pep, his family and all their friends," Manchester City said in a statement on Twitter.

The manager is currently in Spain, having returned to his home country during the ongoing postponement of the Premier League.

Club chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak said in a statement: "Our prayers and heartfelt sympathies are with Pep and his family at this overwhelmingly sad time.

"He and they have the love and support of the entire City family."

Guardiola's inner-city rivals, Manchester United, have also tweeted their condolences.

"We send our heartfelt condolences to Pep and his family. #ACityUnited," the club said in a statement.

Last month, 49-year-old Guardiola donated €1m (£918,000) to help his home country of Spain fight COVID-19.

Guardiola has also issued a video as part of Man City's CItyzens At Home campaign, which urges fans to stay home, and listen to the advice of scientists, doctors, and nurses.

More follows...