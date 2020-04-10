Coronavirus: 101-year-old becomes oldest Brit to recover from COVID-19

Keith Watson, 101, is the oldest Briton to recover from coronavirus. (Picture: Facebook)

A 101-year-old man has become the oldest Briton to recover from coronavirus.

Keith Watson tested positive for COVID-19 after being admitted to hospital for surgery last month.

But despite contracting the virus - which by Thursday had killed more than 7,000 people in the UK - he was discharged on Wednesday.

In a Facebook post celebrating his recovery and discharge from the Alexandra Hospital in Redditch, Worcestershire, the Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust said: “This is Keith, he’s 101 years old.

“He went home today after beating Coronavirus.”

It added: “Well done to everyone on Ward 12 at the Alexandra Hospital for looking after Keith so well for the past two weeks!”

The post has since been shared thousands of times on Facebook as people celebrate the positive news.

Keith Watson, 101, was admitted to hospital in Redditch, Worcestershire for surgery but went on to test positive for COVID-19. (Picture: Facebook)

Mr Watson’s daughter-in-law Jo Watson told the BBC the reaction had been “a bit mad”

She added: “We didn’t know anything about this Facebook page until a member of the family had it pop up and it’s gone a bit mad.”

“He was in hospital having taken a tumble at his care home and needed surgery and that was a big enough ordeal at 101, but he got through that.

“Having gone in for the operation is one thing and then when we learnt he was tested positive we were thinking the worst… but he’s amazing for his age.”

Hundreds of well-wishers commented on the post, praising NHS staff at the hospital and at hospitals across the country.

They included Watson’s 101-year-old’s grandson Benjamin Watson, who shared the post on Facebook, writing: “My wonderful Grandad at 101 contracting Coronavirus and beating it. What an absolute trooper!

“Thank you to everyone at the NHS. Can’t wait to see him when this is all over x”

On Thursday, Downing Street confirmed that Prime Minister Boris Johnson had left intensive care, where he had been undergoing treatment for coronavirus.

A No 10 spokesman said on Thursday evening that the PM had been returned to the ward at St Thomas’ Hospital as his condition continued to improve.

He said: “The Prime Minister has been moved this evening from intensive care back to the ward, where he will receive close monitoring during the early phase of his recovery.

“He is in extremely good spirits.”

