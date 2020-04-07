Coronavirus: The 11 major developments that happened on Tuesday

A man in a protective mask reads of Boris Johnson's night in hospital. (Getty Images)

Here’s what you need to know on 7 April. This article was updated at 3pm.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Deaths: The number of people who have died in Scotland after contracting coronavirus is 296, a rise of 74 from 222 on Monday. Public Health Wales says a further 19 people with COVID-19 have died in the country bringing the total number up to 212. In England, a further 758 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died. Read more here.

Politics: Michael Gove has become the latest cabinet member to be forced to self-isolate. The Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster said a family member has displayed mild symptoms of COVID-19 so he will isolate for 14 days. Read more here.

Boris Johnson remains in intensive care in St Thomas’s hospital in London, where he was taken when his condition worsened. He has tested positive for COVID-19. Dominic Raab will deputise for some of his prime ministerial roles while he is in hospital. A campaign to Clap for Boris has begun online. Read more here.

Crime: A man has been fined after being caught driving from Nottingham to London during the coronavirus lockdown to “buy bread because it was £1 cheaper”. Officers from Leicestershire road policing unit (LRPU) pulled the driver over on the M1 northbound after clocking it at 110mph. Read more here.

Technology: WhatsApp is introducing a new limit on message forwarding to tackle the spread of misinformation, its parent company Facebook has announced. The limitations follow a "significant increase" in forwarding during the COVID-19 outbreak, according to a company statement. Read more here.

Rest of the world

China has reported no new daily coronavirus deaths for the first time since January. Wuhan, in China, was the centre of the outbreak. Read more here.

More than 10,000 people have now died after testing positive for COVID-19 in the USA. The total surpasses the number of battle deaths from six U.S. wars combined, according to data from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Read more here.

Story continues

Japan’s prime minister, Shinzo Abe, has declared a month-long state of emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic, and unveiled a record stimulus package aimed at steering the world’s third-largest economy through its biggest crisis since the war. Read more here.

Latest coronavirus news, updates and advice

Live: Follow all the latest updates from the UK and around the world

Fact-checker: The number of COVID-19 cases in your local area

6 charts and maps that explain how COVID-19 is spreading

Positive news

Jacinda Ardern has warmed hearts around the world after declaring the Easter Bunny and the Tooth Fairy to be essential workers. Read more here.

Lady Gaga, the hero of early-10s pop music has announced a concert bringing together an impressive line-up of musicians. It’s called One World: Together At Home, and it’s shaping up to be a Live Aid for the Covid generation, with significantly fewer Boomtown Rats. Read more here.

A 90-year-old patient has praised hospital staff after he overcame the coronavirus. William Dobie, from Lytham St Annes, Lancashire, has returned home after beating COVID-19. Read more here.