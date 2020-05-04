Coronavirus: Lowest daily rise in England hospital deaths since 30 March

The number of people with COVID-19 who have died in hospitals in England has risen by 204, bringing the total to 21,384.

It is the lowest daily increase since 30 March.

Numbers collated from the weekend can be lower than later in the week as fewer administration staff may have been working.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Scotland has had five more deaths, bringing the overall number to 1,576.

In Wales, a further 14 people have died, taking the total number to 997.

The Department of Health has not yet released the UK total, which includes coronavirus-related fatalities in all settings, including hospitals, care homes and the community.

It comes as Boris Johnson is expected to outline on Sunday full details of how the UK will exit lockdown - three days after the government must review the current restrictions.

Draft government guidance for safe working has been circulated to around 180 employers, unions and business groups, setting out the requirements in seven workplace settings, including factories, hospitality, for those working in people's homes and in vehicles, and outdoors.

The guidelines are part of a staged process to ease lockdown measures and try and help restart the economy in the coming months as the COVID-19 health emergency eases.

Reduced hot-desking, the closure of office lifts and canteens, and putting tape on the floor to mark where people should stand are among measures being proposed by the government to get back people back to work.

For workers who have customer-facing roles, plastic screens should be erected to help protect them, while continued home working and staggered shifts should also be encouraged, the guidance says.

This week Kay Burley will be hosting a live Q&A with Health Secretary Matt Hancock. You can put your questions to Mr Hancock about the coronavirus and its impact on your life live on Sky News.

Email us your questions - or you can record a video clip of your question on your phone - and send it to AskTheHealthSecretary@sky.uk