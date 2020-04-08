London 'nowhere near' easing lockdown as 14 transport workers die from coronavirus

A woman wearing a face mask waits to board an underground train on the Central Line at Bank station in London. (AP)

London is set to continue lockdown restrictions following the three-week review after 14 transport workers died after contracting coronavirus, the London mayor has suggested.

Sadiq Khan said the capital is “nowhere near” being able to lift restrictions that came into force just over two-and-a-half weeks ago.

Khan revealed that nine bus drivers, three Transport for London (TfL) workers, an Underground worker and a worker for one of TfL’s suppliers had all lost their lives as a result of COVID-19.

London mayor Sadiq Khan said London was not ready to lift lockdown restrictions. (PA)

Asked about the possibility of lifting restrictions, the mayor told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: "When the prime minister announced the lockdown just over two-and-a-half weeks ago he said he would review it in three weeks' time which is this Monday.

"I think we're nowhere near lifting the lockdown. I speak to experts regularly, in fact after this (interview) I'll have another call with Public Health England and NHS London experts.

"We think the peak – which is the worst part of the virus – is still probably a week-and-a-half away.”

Earlier, speaking to BBC Breakfast, Khan said his "thoughts and prayers" were with the city's 14 transport workers who have died after contracting coronavirus.

He said: "We have had in London, I'm afraid, 14 people who work public transport losing their lives through COVID-19, including eight of them who were bus drivers."

Khan highlighted measures introduced to protect transport workers, including “advanced cleaning regimes” and protective glass between bus drivers and passengers.

His comments come as a new system of boarding buses is being trialled in the capital to further reduce contact with drivers.

Thank you London for staying at home. This was a rush hour central line train through central London today. Stay Home. Save Lives #COVID19 @TfL ^8457 pic.twitter.com/RhO2swbFKg — BTP Specials | #StayHomeSaveLives (@BTPSpecials) April 8, 2020

Commuters wearing face protection masks travel on the Central Line in London. (Getty)

A man wearing a face mask waits to board an underground train on the Central Line at Bank station in London. (AP)

TfL announced it will launch a pilot scheme which will see passengers using the middle door to board on several routes operated by bus firm Abellio out of its depot in Walworth, south-east London, including two that serve hospitals.

Passengers using London buses normally board using the front door and leave using the middle door, to smooth the flow of people.

Bus use in London has fallen by around 85% due to the coronavirus pandemic.

TfL director of bus operations Claire Mann said: "London's hard-working transport workers are making a heroic effort at the frontline of the fight against this pandemic, and it is only right we consider everything we can to protect them.”

