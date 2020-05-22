London could exit lockdown before other parts of the country, suggests PM's spokesman

Prime Minister Boris Johnson stands in Downing Street, London, to join in the applause to salute local heroes during Thursday's nationwide Clap for Carers to recognise and support NHS workers and carers fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

London could come out of lockdown at a different time to the rest of the country, depending on rates of infection, Downing Street has suggested.

Asked whether lockdown measures could be eased quicker in London than other parts of the nation, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “As we are able to gather more data and have better surveillance of a rate of infection in different parts of the country then we will be able to lift measures quicker in some parts of the country quicker than in others.

“And equally we will be able to put the brakes on in some parts of the country while not having to do so in other parts.”

Asked whether the comments, reported by the Press Association news agency, reflect government policy a Downing Street spokeswoman confirmed they reflected what the PM’s official spokesman had said.

The comments came as plans to manage London’s recovery from the economic and social impact of the coronavirus pandemic were unveiled.

A new strategy included the establishment of a new London Transition Board co-chaired by Mayor of London Sadiq Khan and Housing, Communities and Local Government Secretary Robert Jenrick, which will co-ordinate the capital’s response to issues and risks arising from lockdown being lifted.

The board, made up of senior leaders from across the city, will work on issues including the control of the infection and the phasing in and out of various levels of lockdown.

