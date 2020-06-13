Coronavirus lockdown: What you can do from this weekend after changes across UK

Lockdown restrictions are continuing to ease across the UK as the number of coronavirus infections drops.

However, England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland differ slightly from each other in terms of coronavirus measures.

ENGLAND

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Adults living alone, or single parents with children under 18, can now spend the night at another household and create a "support bubble".

This is an attempt to make lockdown more bearable for those who have been cut off from friends and family since 23 March.

The relaxation does not apply to vulnerable people who are shielding.

From Monday:

Last month, Boris Johnson gave an update on what restrictions would be lifted from 1 June, which included people gathering in groups of up to six people in public or private outdoor spaces and dental surgeries opening from 8 June.

You still cannot exercise in an indoor sports court, gym or leisure centre, or go swimming in a public pool.

Outdoor gyms and playgrounds are still off-limits, and you cannot share a private vehicle with someone from another household.

People are also not allowed to invite anyone other than close family or friends, and someone from the deceased's household, to a funeral.

July

Advice for over-70s:

Those over 70 should continue to take particular care to minimise contact with others outside their household.

If they do go out, they should be careful to maintain distance from others and should comply with social distancing rules.

Anyone who has been advised to shield by the NHS or their GP, including those 70 and over, should continue to do this until at least the end of June.

SCOTLAND

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said this week she is "optimistic" that Scotland's restrictions could be eased further on 18 June following a "steady decline" in the death rate.

She said Scotland's lockdown would be relaxed in a four-phase "route map".

Story continues

What you can do now:

Scotland will move into phase two, possibly later this month, when the virus is considered "controlled" and the R number is consistently below 1.

As part of its four-phase "route map", lockdown measures to be relaxed in the future in Scotland include:

In phase two:

:: Listen to the Daily podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Spreaker

Phase three:

Phase four:

WALES

People are currently only allowed to meet members from one other household while outdoors and are urged not to travel further than five miles for leisure.

The next lockdown review is due to take place on 18 June.

What you can do now:

People could already:

NORTHERN IRELAND

The Northern Ireland Executive has a "pathway to recovery" route map for easing the lockdown and some rules - within steps one and two of the five-stage plan - have been relaxed as the R number is currently estimated as being between 0.5 and 0.9.

First Minister Arlene Foster said that people living alone will now be able to stay at one household in a so-called "support bubble". There is no social distancing restriction attached and people can stay overnight if they wish.

But the relaxation does not apply to individuals who are shielding.

All non-essential shops, with a range of new hygiene and social distancing measures, were allowed to reopen on Friday.

What you can do now:

Step three:

Step four:

Step five: