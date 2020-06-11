Government scientists were warned to go into full lockdown two weeks earlier

Boris Johnson speaks during a coronavirus media briefing in Downing Street. (AP)

The government was advised to enforce the coronavirus lockdown two weeks before it was announced, a leaked report has suggested.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

According to Channel 4 News, the paper – that was written by Professor Sir Steven Riley of Imperial College London – warned that there could be 1.7 million deaths if the government did not shift its strategy in dealing with the pandemic.

Riley said that the government should abandon its mitigation strategy and follow the lead of countries like Japan and Italy by implementing lockdown.

A woman relaxes in a park with her dog near a large sign, in London, Tuesday, May 19, 2020, after the introduction of lockdown measures. (AP)

Riley’s report

Riley is quoted in the paper as saying: “We suggest that they are strong evidence with which to abandon mitigation strategies, justified in any way by the possibility of a short epidemic.

“Governments need to devote the entirety of their attention and resources to creating viable ongoing solutions to the presence of this virus.

“We suggest that the first step is to adopt stringent fixed-term social distancing so as to give time for detailed planning the rapid development of any accompanying technology.”

He concluded: “The model results here do no more than reinforce the findings of the WHO China Mission and validate the strategy adopted by Chinese health authorities in or around the 23rd of January 2020; and then subsequently by Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, and South Korea.”

Sage timeline

Riley made his recommendations on 9 March via the modelling group SPI-M, which feeds into the government’s scientific advisers at Sage.

However, minutes from a Sage meeting on 10 March do not appear to include any of Riley’s warnings, while on 13 March the government was told to start considering stricter measures.

On 16 March advisers at Sage told the government that the advice “has changed regarding the speed of implementation of additional interventions”.

It added: “Sage advises that there is clear evidence to support additional social distancing measures be introduced as soon as possible.”

Story continues

Boris Johnson announced a full lockdown on 23 March – two weeks after Riley’s report.

Fewer deaths

The leaked document comes after Neil Ferguson, professor of mathematical biology at Imperial College London, told the Science and Technology Committee that the number of deaths from coronavirus could have been halved if lockdown was introduced a week earlier.

However, he explained that based on what was known about transmission and fatalities at the time, the actions taken were warranted.

Professor Neil Ferguson, of Imperial College London, speaking by video link to the House of Lords Science and Technology Committee. (PA)

Ferguson said: “The epidemic was doubling every three to four days before lockdown interventions were introduced.

“So, had we introduced lockdown measures a week earlier, we would have reduced the final death toll by at least a half.

“So whilst I think the measures, given what we knew about this virus then in terms of its transmission and fatality, were warranted, certainly had we introduced them earlier we would have seen many fewer deaths.”

Boris Johnson (left) and Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty (right) during a media briefing in Downing Street. (PA)

Lockdown timing

The UK was put into lockdown on March 23 in an unprecedented step to attempt to limit the spread of coronavirus.

James Naismith, professor of structural biology at the University of Oxford, added: “During the exponential phase of the virus, even a few days can make a big difference. The UK’s significantly higher death toll than Germany is most likely down to difference in the timing of the lockdown.

Ferguson’s comments were put to Boris Johnson, chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance, and chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty at the daily Downing Street press conference.

Sir Patrick said it would be important to look back and see what measures had been most effective, and would be useful in determining what measures to implement in the future, if necessary.

Coronavirus: what happened today

Click here to sign up to the latest news, advice and information with our daily Catch-up newsletter

Read more about COVID-19

How to get a coronavirus test if you have symptoms

How easing of lockdown rules affects you

In pictures: How UK school classrooms could look in new normal

How public transport could look after lockdown

How our public spaces will change in the future

Help and advice

Read the full list of official FAQs here

10 tips from the NHS to help deal with anxiety

What to do if you think you have symptoms

How to get help if you've been furloughed