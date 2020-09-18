Coronavirus two-week lockdown 'will only press pause on the pandemic', scientists warn

Non-essential shops could be asked to close or reduce opening hours if a 'circuit break' lockdown is introduced by the UK government (Getty)

A leading scientist has warned that a second coronavirus lockdown in the UK will only “press pause” on the spread of the pandemic.

Professor Devi Sridhar, chair of Global Public Health at Edinburgh University, wrote on Twitter: “Lockdowns just press pause on spread of virus. Press play and it starts spreading again.

“Need to use the time to build up testing and tracing. Test results have to be returned within 24 hours for system to work.”

Her claims have been backed by fellow experts.

The government has come under fire for its test and trace programme which has appeared to buckle under growing demand in the past week.

NHS Test and Trace chief Dido Harding admitted on Thursday that up to 75% of people who want a coronavirus test are unable to get one.

Rumours of a second nationwide lockdown in the UK are rife, despite health ministers refuting claims the government could introduce one as soon as next week.

With COVID-19 cases doubling every seven to eight days, the government could introduce nationwide restrictions for a short period to try to "short-circuit" the virus and slow the spread of the disease. But the plans will stop short of a full national lockdown, as seen in the spring, when the country was told to "stay at home".

Proposals being worked up for a "circuit breaker" could see essential travel to schools and workplaces continuing, but restaurants and bars would shut - or run on restricted hours - and households would be asked not to mix.

The restrictions could be put in place for two weeks, but the timing and duration of the measures has yet to be finalised.

However, Sridhar has said lockdowns will not stem the rate of infection, merely put it on hold.

Here are what other experts think about a 'circuit breaker lockdown':

Prof Paul Hunter, Professor in Medicine at the University of East Anglia: “An on-off approach to lockdown is only likely to work if we have at least twice as long in lockdown as out of lockdown”

“Any lockdown, whether local or national, will have an impact on transmission rates and ultimately will lead to a decline in reported case numbers starting from about two weeks after the start of lockdown and continuing for about two weeks afterwards.

“The problem is that cases decline in lockdown at a much slower rate than cases increase during the period before. This can be clearly seen by looking at the graph of case reports by day in the UK. In the 28 days up to the peak in early April case numbers were doubling about every 7 days and more rapidly than that early on. In the following 56 days cases numbers were only halving every 4 weeks though partly this was because of better availability of testing.

“So an on-off approach to lockdown is only likely to work if we have at least twice as long in lockdown as out of lockdown.”

Dr Simon Clarke, Associate Professor in Cellular Microbiology at the University of Reading: “A so-called ‘circuit break’ may become necessary to turn the tide”

“With a fast-increasing number of infections, it’s imperative that the country gets ahead of the curve and prevents an even more rapid acceleration. Unless the tide can be turned by other restrictions on our lifestyles, stricter controls like the so-called ‘circuit break’ may become necessary.

“It’s true that younger people are over-represented in the new diagnoses in the UK and that they are at lower risk of developing serious disease, that picture is beginning to shift and it’s now becoming painfully clear from France that infections in low-risk groups can spread to people at higher risk.

