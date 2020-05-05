Coronavirus: People could meet friends and family outdoors to ease lockdown, Nicola Sturgeon says

Nicola Sturgeon said it could be possible to meet friends and family outside of the household. (PA Images)

Changes to the coronavirus lockdown could see people allowed to meet a small number of family or friends outdoors, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Scottish first minister said it could become possible to meet “with small defined groups” of people.

Sturgeon published a paper on Tuesday outlining how the current lockdown rules could be eased.

One concept being explored is allowing people to meet a defined group of people from outside of their household, initially outdoors.

“We are considering if and how we could make changes to allow people to meet with a small number of others (the number is under consideration) outside their own household in a group or ‘bubble’ that acts as a single, self-contained unit, without connections to other households or ‘bubbles’,” the government document states.

“It is possible that this option would be introduced first for outdoor meetings, ahead of any change to permit indoor meetings of the bubble.”

People who are more at risk from the virus would not be able to form a bubble from outside the household, the papers adds, and if anyone in the bubble developed coronavirus symptoms the rest of the group would have to self-isolate for 14 days.

Sturgeon stressed again on Tuesday that the lockdown must continue as it is for now, and is likely to be extended in its current form on Thursday.

“For the moment we do need to stick with the current lockdown restriction,” she said in her daily official briefing.

The UK government’s death toll now stands at 28,734, with 190,584 confirmed cases.

Data from the Office for National Statistics for deaths in England and Wales – which cover cases where COVID-19 is mentioned on the death certificate, even if it was suspected – combined with the tolls from Scotland and Northern Ireland provides a figure of more than 30,000.

That figure puts the UK ahead of Italy and makes it the worst hit country in Europe and the second worst in the world, behind only the US, which has suffered more than 60,000 fatalities.

Story continues

Around the world, there are now 3.5 million cases and more than 247,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Latest coronavirus news, updates and advice

Live: Follow all the latest updates from the UK and around the world

Fact-checker: The number of COVID-19 cases in your local area

Explained: Symptoms, latest advice and how it compares to the flu

Boris Johnson is expected to announce how the UK will begin to ease the lockdown on Sunday.

Fears remain that relaxing too many restrictions too quickly will result in a second peak of deaths.

“We will only be able to move onto the second phase of this conflict if our five tests have been met,” he said in a Twitter video.

Those are ensuring the NHS has critical care capacity, seeing a sustained and consistent fall in daily deaths, the infection rate must be decreasing to “manageable levels”, there must be enough personal protective equipment and testing supply, and any changes to restrictions must not lead to a second peak that overwhelms hospitals.

Johnson said: “The worst thing we could do now is ease up too soon and allow a second peak of coronavirus.”

Yesterday, Sturgeon said that while “real and significant progress” had been made in the fight against the coronavirus, it is still spreading too much to ease up on the lockdown.

She said it would be very likely the lockdown is extended on Thursday.

“In the interests of transparency I can’t say for certain right now whether before May 28 or on May 28 I’ll be able to say we’re easing anything but I’m pretty certain right now, albeit a formal decision hasn’t been taken, that I’m not going to be able to announce any meaningful changes at this point, which will be on Thursday May 7,” she said.

The Scottish government is hoping to run 15,500 tests a day by the end of the month as part of its track and trace system, which is seen as the way lockdown measures can start being lifted.

Coronavirus: what happened today