Quarantined Dogs On A Company Zoom Call Are Coronavirus Lockdown Gold

Lee Moran
HuffPost
Quarantined Dogs On A Company Zoom Call Are Coronavirus Lockdown Gold
Quarantined Dogs On A Company Zoom Call Are Coronavirus Lockdown Gold

Mabel and Olive are fast becoming the breakout canine stars of the coronavirus pandemic.

Spoof videos of the two locked down Labradors “competing” in dog sports ― complemented by the hilarious commentary of their owner, the British sportscaster Andrew Cotter― have garnered more than 33 million views online.

Cotter put a new spin on the pups for the latest video that he shared on Twitter Monday, imagining them participating in a company video call.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

It’s comedy gold.

Check out the clip here:

Cotter’s earlier videos have featured play-by-plays of the dogs eating their chow, taking part in a toy-holding contest and playing fetch.

Related...

Quarantined Italians Sing Together Across Empty Streets In Hauntingly Beautiful Video

The Uplifting Stories Emerging From The Coronavirus Pandemic That We Need Right Now

Street Artists Take On Coronavirus Pandemic With Powerful, Poignant And Witty Pieces

A HuffPost Guide To Coronavirus

 

Also on HuffPost

Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost.

What to Read Next

Back