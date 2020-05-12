Quarantined Dogs On A Company Zoom Call Are Coronavirus Lockdown Gold
Mabel and Olive are fast becoming the breakout canine stars of the coronavirus pandemic.
Spoof videos of the two locked down Labradors “competing” in dog sports ― complemented by the hilarious commentary of their owner, the British sportscaster Andrew Cotter― have garnered more than 33 million views online.
Cotter put a new spin on the pups for the latest video that he shared on Twitter Monday, imagining them participating in a company video call.
It’s comedy gold.
Check out the clip here:
Still having the company meetings online. pic.twitter.com/aR3LfuSdKl
— Andrew Cotter (@MrAndrewCotter) May 11, 2020
Cotter’s earlier videos have featured play-by-plays of the dogs eating their chow, taking part in a toy-holding contest and playing fetch.
I was bored. pic.twitter.com/bVoC0hyNzC
— Andrew Cotter (@MrAndrewCotter) March 27, 2020
Some sports are slower. More about the strategy. pic.twitter.com/JMBaGJ1tSd
— Andrew Cotter (@MrAndrewCotter) April 9, 2020
Just while I wait for them to have an actual rematch. pic.twitter.com/yVsaXD9bNS
— Andrew Cotter (@MrAndrewCotter) April 29, 2020
