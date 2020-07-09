Coronavirus: A full list of the rules that are changing in England - and how they differ from the rest of the UK

All four UK nations are continuing to loosen their lockdown measures to allow people more freedom.

However, England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland differ from each other as they make their own decisions on what can be eased in relation to the coronavirus outbreak.

Each government's measures need to be reviewed every three weeks by law and are each based on scientific advice, such as keeping "the R number" below one.

In the latest round of announcements, English gyms and beauty salons can reopen, and Scottish pubs and restaurants can allow customers inside for the first time in months.

Sky News is keeping track of the rules for all four nations.

ENGLAND

Pubs, restaurants and domestic holidays were allowed to start up again on 4 July, in an effort to get the economy back on track.

On 9 July, culture secretary Oliver Dowden gave the latest update on what restrictions will be lifted from 11 July, saying: "Normal life is slowly returning."

From 11 July:

From 13 July:

From 25 July:

What restrictions are still in place?

What people could already do before:

Advice for over 70s and the vulnerable:

Millions of people "shielding" during the coronavirus outbreak will be able to meet six others from outside their home from 6 July.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced the change will apply in England for those deemed clinically "extremely vulnerable".

They will no longer have to shield from 1 August - but the government says support from the NHS volunteer scheme and local councils will remain in place.

SCOTLAND

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said the two-metre social distancing rule will remain in place in Scotland for now.

She had earlier announced Scotland's lockdown would be relaxed in a four-phase "route map" and the country will transition to phase three of its four-step plan on 10 July.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said it marked "the most significant milestone yet in Scotland's emergence from lockdown".

From 10 July:

From 13 July:

From 15 July:

What could you already do in Scotland?

WALES

The Welsh government announced a three-week cycle of further changes from 22 June.

Mark Drakeford, the first minister, has also told the tourism sector it can prepare to reopen, and take bookings for stays beginning on the 11 July.

From 6 July:

From 10 July:

From 11 July:

What could you already do in Wales?

NORTHERN IRELAND

The Northern Ireland Executive has a five-stage "pathway to recovery" plan for easing its lockdown.

First Minister Arlene Foster has announced that social distancing will be reduced from two metres to one on 29 June.

She said that would be acceptable "where appropriate mitigations are made".

These are the proposed dates for lockdown easing measures:

6 July:

Hair salons, barbers and nail bars can reopen, as can tattoo shops and reflexology

10 July:

Playgrounds will reopen

16 July:

Libraries will open

17 July:

Competitive sport returns

29 July:

Seated venues such as bingo halls can reopen

7 August:

Leisure centres can reopen on 7 August, as can indoor sports courts and skating rinks

28 August:

What could you already do in Northern Ireland?