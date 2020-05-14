9 things you can now do under lockdown rules - and 8 things you can't

Now the rules have changed, what can and can't you do during the latest stage of lockdown? (Picture: Michael Steele/Getty Images)

As Britain moves into the latest stage of the coronavirus lockdown, people are returning to work and enjoying greater freedoms on what they can and can’t do.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Changes to lockdown restrictions, announced by Boris Johnson on Sunday, have been criticised by some as confusing.

But the Prime Minister has rejected the suggestion that his rules are unclear and praised Britons’ “common sense” during Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) on Wednesday.

He said: “All those who talk about confusion or mixed messages are grossly overstating the position. The common sense of the British people is shining through this argument.

“They can see where we want to go, they can see where we need to go.”

Here is a simple guide on what you are and aren’t allowed to do under the latest restrictions:-

Latest coronavirus news, updates and advice

Live: Follow all the latest updates from the UK and around the world

Fact-checker: The number of COVID-19 cases in your local area

6 charts and maps that explain how coronavirus is spreading

What can I do now under lockdown?

Under the government’s latest lockdown rules, people in England can spend time outdoors, including exercise, with one person who is not in your household as long as you stay two metres apart. You can now exercise more than once a day, whereas previous rules limited people to just going out for exercise once. You can go for a picnic, to sunbathe or relax and read a book, though many parks’ play areas remain closed. Under new rules covering England, people can spend time at sports courts, including outdoor tennis, basketball courts and golf courses. People can go fishing on their own, with their household, or with one other person but you still have to stick to social distancing rules. Under the latest rules, you can drive to outdoor open spaces irrespective of distance but you have to go in a private vehicle and you have to be alone or with members of your own household. You can now travel to beaches and beauty spots but you’ll have to check if things like car parks are open for visitors. You can travel to the countryside but you have to make sure you stick to the Countryside Code. The new rules say you can swim in lakes or the sea as part of daily exercise, but again you have to observe social distancing.

There are various things you can now do, but social distancing has to remain in place. (Picture: David Cliff/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

What can I still not do under lockdown changes?

Story continues

Despite the changes, you still can’t:-