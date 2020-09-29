Liverpool's Thiago Alcântara isolating after testing positive COVID-19

New Liverpool recruit Thiago Alcântara has tested positive for COVID-19, the Premier League champions confirmed on Tuesday.

The Spanish veteran, who arrived in England earlier this month on a $35 million transfer from Bayern Munich, missed Liverpool’s comeback win over Arsenal with what at the time was reported as an injury. The club said Monday that Thigao was self-isolating in accordance with public health guidelines.

Thiago Alcantara has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently self-isolating according to the necessary guidelines.



The club has, and will continue to follow, all protocols relating to COVID-19 and Thiago will remain in self-isolation for the required period of time. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 29, 2020

The club said that the 29-year-old has exhibited only mild symptoms “but is in good health” and “is getting better.”

“We have followed all the protocols to the letter and Thiago is OK,” Reds’ first team doctor Jim Moxon said. Hopefully he’ll be back with us soon.”

The two-way midfielder will certainly miss Thursday’s rematch with the Gunners in the EFL Cup, and probably Sunday’s Premier League trip to Aston Villa, too. With FIFA’s October international match window after that, it’s possible that Thiago could return in time for the Merseyside Derby against Everton on Oct. 17.

The Spanish national team has a friendly with Portugal on Oct. 7, then plays UEFA Nations League matches against Switzerland and Ukraine the following week.

Thiago won seven Bundesliga titles in seven years with Bayern after leaving Barcelona in 2013, and also helped the German titan to the 2020 Champions League crown last month. He impressed mightily in his only appearance for Liverpool so far, a 2-0 win over Chelsea on Sept. 20 in which he entered with the match scoreless at halftime.

Thiago is the second globally renowned player in the last five days to confirm a coronavirus diagnosis. Last week, AC Milan forward Zlatan Ibrahimović announced on social media that he has contracted the illness, which has now killed more than a million people globally. Yahoo Sports is withholding names of those reported to have COVID-19 unless that person publicly confirms the news.



