Coronavirus: Liverpool stewards to help elderly shoppers and manage crowd control at supermarkets

Getty

Liverpool matchday stewards have volunteered to help manage crowd control and assist elderly shoppers at local supermarkets.

Chaotic scenes have seen long queues forming outside supermarkets over the past week, while several branches have introduced restrictions to prevent stockpiling as the coronavirus crisis continues to escalate. ​

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Liverpool’s chief executive Peter Moore wrote: ”Message to supermarket managers here on Merseyside. Our stadium stewards here LFC are offering their time and expertise in volunteering to help with crowd control, queue management, parking control, assisting the elderly and infirm taking their groceries to their cars, etc.

“They are truly the best in the business and would be delighted to help in whatever way you would deem appropriate (and safe) on your premises. Please DM me so that I can put you in contact.”

Liverpool will continue to pay matchday casual workers for their three home fixtures until 30 April and will constantly review the situation.

The gesture is one of several made by Premier League clubs to aid the fight against the outbreak, which has included supporting food banks and offering facilities to healthcare services.

Read more

The dirty truth about washing your hands

What is the difference between Covid-19 and the common cold and flu?

Can face masks really protect you against coronavirus or flu?

The UK government’s four stages of fighting coronavirus explained

What are symptoms of coronavirus -- and where has it spread?