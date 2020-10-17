Coronavirus: Liverpool mayor says brother has died after contracting virus

Mayor of Liverpool Joe Anderson says his brother has died after contracting COVID-19.

Sharing the news on Twitter, he said that despite medical experts' efforts to save him, his eldest brother died at the Royal Liverpool Hospital on Friday evening after being admitted to intensive care with coronavirus.

"We want to thank the dedicated staff risking their lives for us," he said. "Thank you all for your messages of love and support. Let's stick together and support each other and win this battle."

On Friday evening, Mr Anderson had urged people in Liverpool to follow the restrictions to prevent the spread of the virus after learning his brother was in hospital, sharing a video posted by the city council.

"Please watch the video, follow the rules & understand why we all need to fight the enemy #Covid," Mr Anderson said.

Due to rising cases of COVID-19, the city region was the first to be placed in Tier 3, the strictest category - with pubs and bars closed unless they can serve meals, and indoor mixing banned - when Boris Johnson announced the latest rules structure earlier in October.

Ahead of the regulations coming into force, pictures emerged of people ignoring social distancing and partying in the streets - with the mayor saying the images had "shamed" the city.

Lancashire became the second area of England to be placed under the toughest restrictions, with measures introduced today, while Downing Street is under pressure to restart talks with political leaders in Greater Manchester as they continue to push back on Tier 3 rules without greater financial support.

Mr Anderson joined Liverpool City Region leaders in branding the tier system a "shambles" after Lancashire was allowed to keep its gyms open, even though gyms and leisure centres in Liverpool, Wirral, St Helens, Sefton, Knowsley and Halton were ordered to close.

Tier 2 measures have also been brought in in London, Essex, York, Elmbridge, Barrow-in-Furness, North East Derbyshire, Erewash and Chesterfield, meaning people can no longer mix inside with those from other households, including in pubs and restaurants.

The new controls mean 28 million people - more than half of England - are living under heightened restrictions.

Some 15,650 lab-confirmed coronavirus cases were recorded in the UK on Friday, alongside 136 deaths.