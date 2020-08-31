Coronavirus live updates: FDA could approve vaccine before testing is complete; US nears 6M cases; US Open without fans starts Monday

The 2020 U.S. Open begins on Monday — without fans — as the country nears 6 million reported coronavirus cases. On the eve of the tournament, however, a French tennis player tested positive for COVID-19 and was dropped from the field.

Meanwhile, global cases surpassed 25 million on Sunday, with India reporting the worst daily spike in the world. India, which has reported more than 75,000 confirmed cases for four consecutive days, has the third-highest number of infections after the U.S. and Brazil.

FDA chief Stephen Hahn says his agency could authorize use of a vaccine before completion of Phase Three trials now being conducted by multiple drug companies.

“Our emergency use authorization is not the same as a full approval,” Hahn said, adding that "this is going to be a science, medicine, data decision. This is not going to be a political decision.”

Some significant developments:

The most complained about industries during the pandemic include fitness, telecommunication, banking and vacation rentals, according to FairShake data provided to USA TODAY.

While the University of Virginia is preparing to begin in-person classes this week, Temple University and Northwestern University are among the major colleges scrambling to adjust amid the ongoing pandemic.

📈 Today's numbers: Six states set records for new cases in a week while three states had a record number of deaths in a week, according to USA TODAY analysis of Johns Hopkins data. New case records were set in Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota. Record numbers of deaths were reported in Hawaii, Idaho and Oklahoma, and also Guam. The U.S. death toll surpassed 183,000 as cases approached 6 million. Globally, more than 846,000 people have died, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

📰 What we're reading: A Michigan nursing home told its staff not to wear face masks or other personal protective equipment. According to the state's health department, 19 residents died from COVID-19 at the home. Now, a victim's family members are suing the nursing home.

This file will be updated throughout the day. For updates in your inbox, subscribe to the Daily Briefing.

FDA could approve vaccine before completion of Phase Three trials

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is willing to provide "emergency use authorization" for use of a vaccine before Phase Three clinical trials are complete, FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn says. Hahn told The Financial Times that if a vaccine developer applies before concluding the crucial testing phase – involving tens of thousands of patients – the FDA might find authorization "appropriate."

Multiple drug companies have begun Phase Three testing, but results are not expected before October or November. Former FDA chief Scott Gottlieb said Sunday on CBS’ “Face the Nation” that the authorization could allow use of the vaccine for high-risk populations.

"Full approval for the general population, where people can go to CVS and get a shot, that's really a 2021 event," Gottlieb said. "Maybe the first quarter of 2021, probably more likely the first half."

Universal Orlando cuts 800+ jobs amid ongoing COVID-19 pandemic

Hotels at the Universal Orlando Resort announced more than 800 employees will be losing their jobs as the Florida theme park industry continues to be devastated by the pandemic.

The employees at Hard Rock Hotel, Loews Portofino Bay Hotel and Cabana Bay Beach Resort were indefinitely furloughed or permanently terminated, according to a notice filed last week by the company Loews Hotels & Co.

A company director said in a letter to the state that the surge of confirmed cases in late June and July and other states' decisions to order Florida travelers to quarantine had caused a "sudden, dramatic and unexpected reversal in bookings."

University of Virginia set to begin in-person classes after two-week delay

The University of Virginia says it plans to offer in-person instruction for the fall semester beginning with the opening of residence halls Thursday. UVA officials in Charlottesville said they had initially delayed the start of in-person undergraduate classes by two weeks to assess the spread of COVID-19 and to see how other schools have fared since opening.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that UVA has reported 67 total positive COVID cases since Aug. 17 among students, faculty and staff. Of those, 23 were students who reported a positive test on Thursday, the school’s highest single-day total. Twenty-five students, faculty or staff have been hospitalized.

Story continues