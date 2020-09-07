Coronavirus live updates: US governors urge Labor Day vigilance, safety; Israel imposes overnight curfews; CDC to lead vaccine distribution

Labor Day is typically summer's final hurrah. That one last chance to get together with friends and family for a cookout or a trip to the beach or the river.

It could be the difference between life and death this year, warned governors from across the U.S. as the nation's coronavirus death toll approached 190,000, some 60,000 more than any other country.

“We’re facing the challenge of our lifetimes and we must do better,” Kentucky's Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear said Sunday while announcing that The Bluegrass State had set a record for the second straight week for most positive cases with 4,742, up from 4,503 the previous week.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, expressed similar worry as The Peach State surpassed 6,000 deaths: “This #LaborDayWeekend, I am urging all Georgians to wear a mask, practice social distancing, wash their hands ... By staying vigilant in the fight against COVID-19, we can continue to protect people & paychecks in GA!,” he said on Twitter.

While Californians contending with record-breaking temperatures of 110 degrees and higher flocked to the beaches, creating the potential for further spread of the virus in the state with the most reported cases, New Orleans was warning against "unacceptable" gatherings that "could have serious consequences that show up in the data two weeks from now," city officials said.

There were 36 calls about large gatherings and 46 calls for businesses not following the rules on Friday and Saturday in New Orleans, according to the city.

President Donald Trump urged safety ahead of the holiday weekend, pushing for "social distancing, wearing a mask whenever the distancing is not possible."

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat who has many times sparred with Trump, did the same: "Wear a mask. BE SMART. I know we’re tired of #COVID19 but literal lives are at stake," he said on Twitter.

Some significant developments:

A USA TODAY analysis of Johns Hopkins data through late Saturday shows three states had a record number of deaths in the last week: Kentucky, Missouri and North Dakota.

Ahead of the Jewish New Year, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered overnight curfews in many cities beginning Monday amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.

At least 7,000 health care workers worldwide have died from the coronavirus, according to Amnesty International. That total includes more than 1,000 deaths in the U.S.

📈 Today's numbers: The U.S. has 6.2 million confirmed cases and nearly 189,000 deaths. Globally, there are 26.9 million cases and more than 881,000 fatalities.

📰 What we're reading: Do you need a COVID-19 test if you plan to travel? It's confusing. That's in part because states have different views on COVID-19 risks, the role of testing and the need for quarantine.

Frances Tiafoe, last hope for American men at US Open, 'ready' for Labor Day match

Frances Tiafoe, the last American male standing at the U.S. Open, began his summer by announcing on the Fourth of July that he had tested positive for COVID-19. He's hoping for a different sort of positive on Labor Day, in Arthur Ashe Stadium, in a round-of-16 matchup against No. 5 Daniil Medvedev, who battled Rafael Nadal over five sets in last year's final.

“I’m ready to go now,” Tiafoe told USA TODAY Sports on Sunday. “Feeling good and playing well. My (COVID-19 result) was definitely a shock to everybody. My symptoms weren’t too bad, thank God.”

Nicknamed "The Foe," Tiafoe, 22, is one of the best stories in American tennis. He is the son of refugees who fled Sierra Leone amid a civil war. His father, Constant, helped on the construction of the Junior Tennis Champions Center (JTCC) in College Park, Maryland, then worked as a maintenance man there, where his 5-year-old boy would hit the ball against the wall, pretending he was playing Roger Federer at the U.S. Open.

– Wayne Coffey, Special to USA TODAY Sports

Israel imposes overnight curfews in hardest-hit cities amid COVID-19 surge

With new infections at record levels less than two weeks before the Jewish New Year, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered overnight curfews in some 40 cities and towns, beginning Monday at 7 p.m.

